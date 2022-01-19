Chrissy Teigen Shares That She Is Six Months Sober and Is 'Happier and More Present Than Ever'

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating a personal milestone. The model and TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update on her sobriety journey.

Teigen, 36, posted a series of snapshots showing her smiling and posing on her deck, backed by a scenic view of the surrounding hills that gave off an inspiring, hopeful and celebratory vibe.

"6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha," Teigen wrote. "I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years."

She also admitted, "Sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool."

Teigen concluded that she's looking forward to "having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo."

Back in November, Teigen took to Instagram to share her picturesque Thanksgiving feast with her family, which also served as a vital milestone in her sobriety journey.

Teigen shared that this year's dinner was remarkably different because it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"

"I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I'd pretty much take another every couple of hours," she wrote. "I didn't even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love."

