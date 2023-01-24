Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!

The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."

Some of the Cravings author's famous friends dropped a comment to compliment the sweet baby girl.

Kris Jenner wrote, "Soooo beautiful just like her mama 💕💗💕💗," and Kaley Cuoco gushed, "Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!"

Not to be outdone, Legend shared exactly how he felt at the sight of his third child: "My little Esti 😢❤️."

The sweet photo came one day after Tiegen shared a photo encapsulating postpartum life. In that photo, Teigen's taking a selfie of herself in a gray slip dress in which she is clearly leaking milk. There is also a stain lower down on the dress, likely the result of her C-section.

She captioned the post, "omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special."

Teigen and Legend are also parents to 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles, both of whom gently and sweetly embraced their baby sister after she was born earlier this month.