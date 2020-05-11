Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Practices Being a News Anchor and It's Better Than Watching the Actual News

According to Luna Stephens, the 4-year-old daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, there's no major news going on right now. Teigen shared a funny video on Wednesday night of herself and her eldest child posing in front of their massive TV which was reporting election results.

"I'm Chrissy Teigen," she said.

"And I'm Luna, and I'm in the news!" Luna added.

"And we are in the news!" Teigen agreed. "So, Luna, what's the news today?"

"Nothing!" Luna said with a shrug.

"Nothing is in the news," Teigen repeated as Legend played cameraman and laughed in the background.

she loves to pretend she’s a news anchor. and thinks there is no news. what a life that must be 😩 pic.twitter.com/yXjpb0PKCg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

Luna also added that they had "nothing" to talk about as her dad laughed more.

"She loves to pretend she’s a news anchor, and thinks there is no news. What a life that must be," Teigen captioned the clip with an upset-faced emoji.

The proud mom also shared her "annoying doting mom time" thread, posting a video of her 2-year-old son, Miles, rocking onesie pajamas with holes in the toes.

"Miles, show me your feet!" she declared, laughing as Miles poked his toes out of his PJs. "You just can't give them up, huh?"

annoying doting mom time: a thread pic.twitter.com/Vnsv9nf9a6 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

The family has been enjoying lots of quality time together as they mourn the loss of Teigen and Legend's third child, a boy they'd named Jack, in late September. Earlier this week, the entire family traveled to Philadelphia for a final campaign rally for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Watch the clip below for more.