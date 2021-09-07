Christian Siriano Calls Alicia Silverstone His 'Muse' After 'Clueless' TikTok Reenactment (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone and designer Christian Siriano are adorable besties. After teaming up to reenact a scene from Silverstone's iconic comedyClueless, the pair also shined at this year's New York Fashion Week.

Both icons spoke to ET on Tuesday at Siriano's Spring/Summer 2022 Show held at Gotham Hall in the Big Apple, and the designer explained exactly how important Silverstone and Clueless are in his life.

"Alicia and I always ever since we met and we became such close friends, I was like, I'm your Christian, right? And she's like, 'I know!'" Siriano shared, referring to the ultimately platonic relationship between Silverstone's character, Cher, and Christian (played by Justin Walker).

In August, Silverstone and Siriano recreated a scene from the 1995 teen movie on TikTok, in which Cher and her crush Christian, are lying in bed watching a movie, while she tries to put the moves on him.

"Now we just keep reenacting and it's so much fun for me," Siriano shared.

The celebrated designer described himself as a "fanboy" of the film and explained that the comedy about life in different social circles in Los Angeles in the 90s had a big impact on his interests and his career.

"I think with Clueless, a lot of young designers looked up to Clueless, because it was such a fashion moment," Siriano shared. "And now, having her as like my best friend and my muse, it's great!"

Silverstone turned out to the big event in New York on Tuesday and showered the designer with love and praise, and recalled how the reenactment came together.

"He said, 'I wanna do it! I wanna be in these Clueless things that you're doing,' because he saw Bear doing them with me," said Silverstone, who had previously posted some reimagined Clueless scenes to TikTok appearing alongside her 10-year-old son, Bear Blu. "He said, 'I want to be in one!' And I said, 'Yeah, the scene where we fall off the bed right?' And he said yes, so yeah we did that."

"We have another one coming too that we stored away from that one trip in France," Silverstone teased.

Check out the video below for a look at some of Silverstone's Clueless TikTok posts.