Christina Aguilera, Ashley Graham and More Dazzle in Dramatic Gowns at amfAR Gala in Cannes

Several stars got all dolled up on Thursday for the amfAR Gala benefiting AIDS research in Cannes.

Ashley Graham arrived at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in a splendid red chiffon gown with a dramatic mermaid cut and sophisticated earrings, while Christina Aguilera dazzled the group in a bedazzled black gown with golden sleeves and an elegant train.

Cynthia Erivo also impressed in a beautiful pink-and-black gown, featuring a stunning neckline, ruffled skirt and a beautiful manicure.

Michelle Rodriguez also looked ravishing in ruffles, this time with long sleeves and gorgeous monochrome red.

amfAR is dedicated to ending the global AIDS crisis through funding for innovative medical research. Since 1985, the organization has invested over $600 million and awarded more than 3,500 grants worldwide. Learn more about the cause here.