Christina Anstead Changes Her Name on Instagram Amid Split From Husband Ant

Hello, Christina Haack! Christina Anstead has changed her name on Instagram amid her divorce from Ant Anstead.

The HGTV star, who split from husband Ant last September, reverted to her maiden name, Haack, in her Instagram bio. However, her handle is still @christinaanstead.

Before her marriage to Anstead in December 2018, Christina was known as Christina El Moussa, the last name she shared with her previous husband, Tarek El Moussa. Christina and Tarek share two kids together, 5-year-old son Brayden and 10-year-old daughter Taylor, while she's also mom to 1-year-old son Hudson with Ant.

While Christina seems to be moving on from her split from Ant, the Wheeler Dealers host has been open about his struggle to heal from the breakup.

In a December interview with People, Ant said it wasn't his decision to end their marriage.

"It really hit me hard," he said of the split. "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her."

Despite that, Ant said he's on the road to healing, especially following his participation in a five-week program that taught him how to "grieve your relationship so you can let it go" and "regain your identity." He lost more than 20 pounds as a result of the program.

"The thing about healing is sometimes you feel like you’re making daily progress, and then, from nowhere, your legs get taken out, and you feel like you start again," he said. "But I'm certainly making steps towards healing, even if it's really slow."

