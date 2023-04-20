Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Lookalike and OnlyFans Model, Dead at 34

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model known for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, has died, according to her family. She was 34.

In a fundraising post on GoFundMe, the family of Gourkani said that she died on April 20 after suffering cardiac arrest.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying [hysterically] on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying," the post reads. "A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."

The family said that they arrived at a hospital, where Gourkani's condition was deteriorating, and that she died that day.

"Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse," they claim. "For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation, no other details will be shared at this time."

The family is seeking $40,000 for Gourkani's memorial service.

Gourkani was known publicly as Ashten G and garnered a substantial following on the subscription service site OnlyFans. She also boasted more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

"If you knew Ashten, you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with," the family wrote in tribute. "She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special, as she has such a gift of connecting with people. On many occasions I've seen her turn her [adversaries] into life long friends just after 10 seconds of pouring her charismatic joy, positive energy and her beautiful smile that she gave to those around her. Ashten's spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind."

In addition to bearing a likeness to Kardashian, coincidentally, the two also appear to share birthdays just one day apart.