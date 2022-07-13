Christina Hall Is Happy For Ex Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Following Baby News, Source Says

All smiles and support! Christina Hall is feeling nothing but joy for her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, following their big baby news.

A source tells ET, "Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully coparenting, she is content."

Christina shares 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2018. She also shares 2-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, with whom she split in 2021. She subsequently tied the knot with husband Joshua Hall in April.

As for Tarek and Heather, the couple shared their exciting news Wednesday morning on Instagram, alongside a photo of Tarek kissing Heather's baby bump.

"Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!" the caption read.

The couple's announcement comes after they opened up to ET in January about their IVF journey. Heather and Tarek were candid about facing some fertility challenges, as Heather has known since her 20s that she had a low egg count.

"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star explained.

Through it all, Tarek had no doubt that Heather would be a great mom, just as she's already an excellent stepmom.

"The kids are obsessed with her and I was on my own for a really long time, and the way I look at life has changed a lot," the 40-year-old Flip or Flop star shared with ET. "So now I'm back into the married, family dynamic, and honestly it's my favorite thing to do. Saturday soccer games are more exciting than going to watch the Super Bowl live. I'm obsessed."

Check out the video below to hear more.