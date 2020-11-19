Christmas Decor Ideas We Discovered on TikTok

TikTok is a great source for all things cool (like gifts teens actually want), and it happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get festive and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.
To help you elevate your holiday decor game this year, we've plucked the top decoration ideas seen on the app you can shop right now from glamorous candle lanterns and "Joy" marquee light to a wintery flocked wreath. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home this year.
Plus, be sure to check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. It's the perfect time to shop for holiday gifts, birthday presents, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Wayfair, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's and Amazon’s Early Black Friday event, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially begin.
Additionally, this is a good opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Forever 21, REI and Skechers.
Shop the best holiday decoration ideas ET Style has gathered from TikTok below.
RELATED CONTENT: