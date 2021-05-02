Cicely Tyson's Family Sets Public Viewing in New York

Cicely Tyson will have an official public viewing later this month. The family of the late actress shared she'll be lying in repose from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

The public viewing will take place at Abyssinian Baptist Church, 132 Odell Clark Place (formerly 138th St.), New York, New York. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for this walk-by, and masks and social-distancing are mandatory. No photographs will be permitted.

Tyson, an icon of television, film and Broadway, died last Thursday. She was 96.

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," Tyson's family said, via her manager, Larry Thompson. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow."

In his own statement, Thompson said, "I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree."

