Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' to Film Duration of Season at Palm Springs Resort

Clare Crawley is ready to find her husband. Production on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was halted due to coronavirus concerns just hours before she was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March, and she's been waiting to start her journey to find love ever since.

ET has learned that The Bachelorette will shoot Crawley's season at a resort in Palm Springs, California, and that the cast and crew will be staying on the property for the duration of the season. The majority of filming will take place in August.

"We're going to be in one location and everyone will be tested [for coronavirus] the week before," ABC exec Robert Mills said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest in late June.

"Maybe there’s some travel, maybe it’s just domestic, maybe it’s by bus," he added. "We’ll see. If things aren’t that safe, we’ll shoot it the same way where everybody is safe, they're tested, they’re quarantined, and then you can have kissing and arguing and everything else."

Crawley's season will reportedly film at Palm Springs' La Quinta Resort & Club, which boasts 41 swimming pools, 23 tennis courts, five golf courses and seven restaurants. ET has learned La Quinta is closed to the public until September.

After production was shut down in March, the Bachelorette team started recasting, knowing that not all of the previously announced suitors would be available months later. Meanwhile, one of Crawley's contestants, Matt James, has been announced as the next Bachelor. He'll be the first Black male lead in Bachelor franchise history.

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is expected to air on Tuesdays this fall. James' season is expected to film in the fall and premiere in January 2021. See more in the video below.