Clayton Echard Is Named the Bachelor: Here's What Michelle Young Thinks About Her Ex (Exclusive)

"Clayton is such a wonderful person," Michelle told ET's Lauren Zima ahead of the official Bachelor announcement.

The pair's split came as a bit of a surprise, as Clayton had impressed four of Michelle's students enough to earn his first one-on-one date. While the duo had a great time riding around in a junk food-filled limo and goofing off at a museum, Michelle said during the episode that she felt that there was "something missing" with Clayton.

"He grew so much, he opened up so much, but there's this point where you realize giving out this rose means that this person is meeting your family, and that was just something that I wasn't able to get to, and wasn't able to picture," she told ET. "In this situation I had to send him home and that was hard."

Following the split, Clayton received letters from two of Michelle's students, which caused him to break down in tears and profess his want for a wife and family, something Michelle confirmed about her ex.

"I think Clayton is just so wonderful, so deserving of love, wants to find his person," she told ET. "... He's all in with opening up, he's all in with being vulnerable, so I think that he will get the most out of it."

In the preview of his season, Clayton introduces himself by saying, "I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

The season won't be without drama, though, as Clayton's women spar back-and-forth, throwing around insults like "fake" and "two-faced," before one woman tells another to "keep my name out of your f**king mouth."

Lots of sobbing and hugs from Clayton ensue, leading the Bachelor to fume, "She f**ked it up for everybody. I’m done. It’s over. I’m just so broken."

Clayton's season of The Bachelor, which will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, is set to premiere Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC.