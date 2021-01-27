Cloris Leachman Dead at 94: Mel Brooks, Ed Asner and More Stars Pay Tribute to the Oscar-Winning Actress

Celebrated actress Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94. As the news broke, some of the acclaimed performer's famous friends, fans and former co-stars paid tribute to her memory.

Mel Brooks -- who directed Leachman in some of her most iconic roles in Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and History of the World: Part 1 -- honored the actress' memory with a heartfelt message of love and respect.

"Such sad news -- Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat," Brooks shared. "Always such a pleasure to have on set."

"Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher," he added. "She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

Leachman's longtime friend and Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner also honored her memory, sharing a sweet photo of him giving her a kiss on the head at a Hollywood gala event.

"A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you," Asner wrote. "Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip"

George Takei shared a heartfelt message in a post sharing the news of her death, writing, "Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94."

"Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there," the 83-year-old actor added.

English rock legend Peter Frampton shared his regards to Leachman's memory as well, tweeting, "Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you."

Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94.



"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face," Leachman's longtime manager Juliet Green said in a statement to ET. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

"She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals," Green shared.

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron shared a snapshot from Leachman's appearance on the show, as a contestant during season 7, and wrote, "After the universe gave us Cloris Leachman, it broke the mold #RIP."

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a funny memory of his first time meeting Leachman, and celebrated her eccentric and beloved sense of humor.

"The 1st time I met #ClorisLeachman was at a fundraiser. Without even saying hello, she came over to our table & started clearing our plates while we were mid bite. She took them & stacked them on a neighboring table," Ferguson wrote. "She did this until everything was gone, then walked away. RIP."

The outpouring of love included many posts sharing screenshots and clips from some of Leachman's many iconic roles, in films such as Kiss Me Deadly, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and her many celebrated TV performances in shows including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Raising Hope, Love Boat and many, many others.

Here's a look at some of the thoughtful tributes and memorials honoring Leachman's legacy.

There's no other word for Cloris Leachman than legend.



RIP the very funny Cloris Leachman.



The famed actress' rep confirmed to ET that Leachman died in her sleep on Tuesday night. She was at her Encinitas, California, home, with her daughter, Dinah Englund, by her side.

Leachman appeared in over 100 films and televisions shows including The Facts of Life, Phyllis, Malcolm in the Middle, American Gods, The Longest Yard, Bad Santa, Touched by an Angel, Lassie and Perry Mason among countless others. She also worked with fellow Hollywood legends like Katharine Hepburn, Alfred Hitchcock and Paul Newman.

In 2006, Drake University presented Leachman with an honorary doctorate. Two years later, Leachman took her talents to Dancing With the Stars, becoming the oldest person to compete on the show. Leachman's accolades also include being inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011 and receiving an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Northwestern University, in 2014. PETA also gave Leachman a lifetime achievement award in 2017, commemorating her work as an animal activist.

Leachman is survived by her four children and six grandchildren.