'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes' Special Will Honor Those on Front Lines of COVID-19

This year, instead of honoring country music's biggest stars, the artists themselves will be paying tribute to all those helping in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, a slew of country music stars will lend their star power to CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special that will honor healthcare workers and first responders as well as those in the food industry, educators, the military and other essential workers.

Among those who will perform and send messages of encouragement from their homes during the special are Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more.

The CMT Celebrates Our Heroes will be in place of the traditional CMT Artists of the Year event, which honors the year’s top country artists with a live televised Nashville-based celebration.

"The ‘CMT Artists of the Year’ franchise has always been reflective of the important issues of our time, and this year, we all felt it necessary to shift our focus to honoring the real heroes during these unprecedented times," Leslie Fram, CMT's Senior Vice President of Music and Talent, said in a statement. "From the first responders and healthcare workers to members of the military, our educators, food industry workers and so many more, the country music community will come together to honor these heroic men and women. The evening of unity will feature incredible performances, uplifting tributes and a salute to those risking their lives on the front lines of this crisis."

