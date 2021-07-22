CNCO Drops First Song 'To'a La Noche' Since Joel Pimentel's Departure -- Listen!

It's a new era for CNCO!

Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús dropped their first song since Joel Pimentel announced his departure from the group in May. Titled "To'a La Noche," which translates to "All Night," the summer single delivers the group's signature swag and vibes.

"Por favor quédate/No te pido nada más/Esta noche bebe se que no la olvidaras/Quédate conmigo/ yo quisiera amanecer contigo," the guys sing in the chorus. "Quédate conmigo/Para amarnos sin testigos."

"To'a La Noche" was written by the group and Wisin, alongside Christian Linares, Jose Cotto, Jean Rodriguez and Los Legendarios, who also produced the track.

The new track comes just as the four singers are set to take the stage for the first time as a quartet and deliver the debut performance of "To'a La Noche" during Thursday's Premios Juventud 2021.

CNCO formed in 2015 during the first season of Ricky Martin and Simon Cowell's Spanish-language singing competition, La Banda. In May, Pimentel left to pursue new opportunities. The news came months after the band released their third studio album, Déjà Vu.

The band members previously spoke to ET about the impact their music has had on their fans and how proud they are to be bringing Spanish-language music to people who may not have been introduced to it without them. "It's incredible how the fans there know our songs and fans know Spanish, because of [our] songs," Colón said of touring in places such as Argentina, France and Japan. "So that's something crazy for us that we never expect."

CNCO, meanwhile, will hit the road for a 16-date U.S. tour, set to kick off Aug. 19 in Dallas, Texas, and conclude on Sept. 18 in Tampa, Florida.

For more on CNCO, see below.