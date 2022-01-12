Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish to Headline

Music's biggest names are heading back to the desert this year! A source tells ET that Kanye "Ye" West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are slated to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Billboard is also reporting that Swedish House Mafia will be performing.

The music festival has not taken place since 2019. The last scheduled Coachella was to take place in April 2021, but was again moved to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was ultimately canceled entirely.

That iteration was to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott. Last month, it was reported that Scott would no longer be headlining the music festival following the fatal Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas.

Currently, this year's Coachella is scheduled to take place from April 15 to April 24.

Ye was last at Coachella in 2019, and performed his Sunday service. Here's a look back at that moment.