Coachella 2023 Lineup Revealed: Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK and More

Coachella is pulling out all the stops in 2023! On Tuesday, the festival announced that Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK will headline this year's festival.

Becky G, Björk, Burna Boy, Calvin Harris, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, The Kid LAROI and ROSALÍA are among the festival's other performers.

YouTube will be the exclusive livestream partner for the Coachella weekends, delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.

Fans have come to expect surprise guests at Coachella each year and weren't disappointed in 2022, as Lizzo, Shania Twain and Hayley Williams were among the unannounced appearances.

Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends set for April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, Jan, 13 at 11 a.m. PT.