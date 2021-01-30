Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Canceled for April 2021 Due to COVID-19

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival planned for April are not taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser officially announced on Friday. ET has reached out to Goldenvoice regarding the new cancellation.

According to the health order, the decision was due to the "result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease."

"The Order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide," the order also states.

This was the third time they have canceled or postponed the festivals. Both the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were canceled last year after they were originally set to take place in April 2020. The lineup for Coachella 2020 was set to feature performances from headliners like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and more. While they originally pushed the dates to October, Kaiser announced in June in a public health order that continuing health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic would delay the festivals until at least 2021.

Kaiser said at the time, "These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."

Meanwhile, Goldenvoice, the promoter of the festivals, said at the time that they had "every intention" of coming back in April 2021.

"This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival," their statement read in part.