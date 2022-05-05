'Cobra Kai' Gears Up for a Showdown in Season 5 Teaser

Cobra Kai is gearing up for a brutal fight.

The Netflix series returns Friday, Sept. 9 with its fifth season, which picks up immediately following the events of the finale. After the surprising results of the All Valley Tournament, the formerly zen-loving Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has plans to expand the Cobra Kai empire in an attempt to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.

An official teaser for the new season dropped Thursday evening as part of the multi-day Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, where the Cobra Kai cast assembled to tee up what's next. The 104-second video opens with Daniel's devastating loss at the All Valley Tournament, effectively shuttering Miyagi-Do Karate, and the reminder that Chozen, a character played by Yuji Okumoto from The Karate Kid II, has re-emerged to help Daniel on his quest.

"This is what we're up against," Daniel tells Chozen as they watch Silver's fear-inducing commercial promoting his no-nonsense karate school. He warns that Silver will go to great lengths to get to where he wants to be -- and that means "putting kids in harm's way." "That's why I have to take him down!"

When Daniel and Chozen have a tense encounter with Silver, their nemesis isn't afraid to make his presence felt. "You're playing with fire, Danny boy," Silver says with a sly smile. This prompts Chozen to not back down: "And I am gasoline."

Of course, the face-off isn't all that's brewing in the world of Cobra Kai. Watch the official teaser below for more.

Macchio recently spoke with ET on the PaleyFest carpet about welcoming back Okumoto, who made a special appearance at the tail-end of season 4.

"There is a plan. The ending of the season opens up what could be, 'I can't let this happen on my watch and I need to call in reinforcements.' Pretty exciting to have Yuji Okumoto as Chozen come forward in season 5, but all the stories go on at that point," the actor said. "What's happening with Miguel? Where is he? What's going to happen in that? And then you have all our teen triangle love affairs of the Romeo and Juliet, soap opera-ness of what Cobra Kai is."

"It's really so much fun to be involved with this show that strikes on all cylinders and tonally, it's so hard to categorize. I mean, it's action, it's comedy, it's drama. It's the feels, it's the tug on the heartstrings, it's nostalgia, it's relevant and I’m so proud to be a part of it."

The series stars Macchio, Zabka, Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Kove. Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony) and Griffith also appear.

