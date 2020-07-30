Coco Rocha Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband James Conran

Congrats to Coco Rocha! The supermodel is expecting her third child with husband James Conran, she announced Wednesday. Rocha and Conran are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Ioni and 2-year-old son Iver.

Rocha showed off her baby bump in sweet photos with her kids. "I'm beyond excited to let you know we‘re expecting our third baby!" she wrote on Instagram. "As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnancy during these crazy times. I’m thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family - all of us healthy and happy, looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over 4 months time!"

Stars like Jenny Mollen, Hilary Rhoda and Jay Manuel all offered Rocha their congratulations.

In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., Rocha opened up about how motherhood had affected her self-confidence.

"So many women try and can't [have children], so I kept making it the most positive experience," she explained. "To be able to have that bump and show that bump; I know there are women out there who are really conscious about their bodies and bumps and may be a little overwhelmed by it, but I was so proud that I could carry a little baby -- just the fact that I could do it."

"Mothers should be proud of their bodies and what they can accomplish," Rocha added, declaring that "being a mother is by far the most rewarding and beautiful experience I've ever had."

