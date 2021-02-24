Colin Jost Says Michael Che's Wedding Gift Has Him and Scarlett Johansson 'Concerned for Our Well-Being'

While Che had jokingly promised to cause a disturbance during his pal's wedding, Jost says the 37-year-old comedian "was well behaved" at the event, which left him more nervous than ever.

"For the whole time I was waiting for the other shoe to drop and wondering what his long con was going to be," Jost admits, before revealing that he thinks Che's long-term plan has something to do with a wedding gift.

"The other day, he just kinda came up to me in the hallway and was like, 'Hey, I got you something.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he's like, 'Wedding present. I'll have to bring it by sometime.' I'm like, 'Oh God,'" Jost says. "So I'm waiting to find out what this thing is, but we're both pretty concerned for our well-being."

"It's also kind of a 'house warming' present. It's going to be something that I know is going to take up a lot of space," he adds. "It's probably going to be haunting in some way."

Despite the potential pranks from Che, Jost says that he and Johansson "felt lucky that we were able to get in a wedding, have our families there and be able to do it safely."

"It was nice," he says. "We felt like we got away with it."

Jost, , who's busy promoting his new movie, Tom and Jerry, also appeared on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and opened up about the strange first year of marriage he and Johansson faced amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's strange to get married because part of marriage is, obviously, entering society as a couple. That's, like, the traditional idea of marriage," he said. "Instead, it's like everything's happening in a vacuum. Some of our closest friends we haven't seen in a year. [They] couldn't come to the wedding."

Even before the pandemic, the couple was unable to see most of their friends as they were both working abroad.

"We got engaged and then immediately went to London to film Tom and Jerry and Scarlett went to film Black Widow. We'll see which one ends up being the bigger hit. Jury's out," Jost quipped of his now-wife's upcoming Marvel movie. "We got engaged and we basically fled town, so we didn't see anyone that summer."

"Then I went right back into SNL and then COVID hit," he continued. "So there's been basically these two years that have been a huge moment in our lives where we haven't seen most of our friends."

When ET spoke to Jost earlier this month he revealed that he didn't have much of a hand in planning his and Johansson's big day.

"I don't pretend to know much about things or have taste in things. I'm very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things," he said. "... I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, 'This is what I want.'"

"I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding," Jost continued. "There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider. I was much happier about getting [my partner] right than any of the other [stuff]."

As for their first year of marriage happening during a pandemic, Jost said, "It seems like a good one. If you can make it through this situation, it seems like a very good sign."