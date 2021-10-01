Colin Jost's Mom Didn't Want Him and Scarlett Johansson to Name Their Son Cosmo

"My family is very supportive always," he said, before sharing that his mom "was slightly thrown" and "didn't quite understand" their decision to name the baby boy Cosmo.

"After three or four days, she would be like, 'Cosmo? Is it final? Did you submit the birth certificate?'" he recalled. "We were like, 'Oh yeah, we did that at the hospital.' She's like, 'OK. Interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name, Cosimo, with an 'i.' So that could also be an option. Maybe you call him Cosimo, that's his real name, and then you could call him still Cosmo?'"

Even when Jost's mom met people with same name, she still struggled to come around.

"She lives in Staten Island. Eventually she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives," Jost explained. "And so then she would call and she would say, 'I met someone. They said their uncle's name is Cosmo, so it is OK.'"

"Then she goes, 'There's also a patron saint called Cosmos, so that's another option,'" he added. "We don't need more options [or] worse variants on Cosmo! Thanks, Mom."

Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. They tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony. He took to Instagram in April to announce the newborn's arrival. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote.

In August, a source told ET that the couple was laying low and remaining private after welcoming their son.

The source added that the 36-year-old Black Widow star is incredibly private, especially when it comes to her family, and very careful about who she lets into her inner circle. Jost, the source said, was aligned with Johansson's desire for privacy.

"He is 100 percent on board with what Scarlett wants and keeping their new baby out of the public eye, so don't expect him to post pics!" the source said.