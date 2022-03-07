Colman Domingo Wants 'Euphoria' to 'Flip the Script' in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo hopes that Euphoria will see big changes when it returns for season 3. The 52-year-old actor, who plays Ali and sponsor to Rue (Zendaya) on the HBO drama, teased what he’s looking forward to from creator Sam Levinson the next season, especially after its complex and chaotic sophomore season.

“I think Sam is such an incredible showrunner that I want him to flip the script in some way,” Domingo tells ET’s Will Marfuggi. “I think he goes against expectations. Once you’re expected to be a certain way, I think he needs to flip it.”

He adds, “That’s what I’m hoping.”

The actor’s comments echo what co-star Jacob Elordi told ET ahead of the finale. “Given the change in the second season, I’d imagine [season 3] would just be a complete shock again,” he said. “It could just be like a completely new show again.”

Domingo’s comments, meanwhile, came while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Male for his role in Zola. The film directed by Janzico Bravo was nominated for seven awards and won two total, for Best Editing and Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige.

When it comes to the recognition, Domingo says, “It feels awesome, especially when you do work that you have no idea how it will be received… So, I feel really, really lucky and blessed, to be honest.”

In addition to Euphoria season 3, Domingo also has a number of high-profile projects coming out, including the musical adaptation of The Color Purple and the titular role in Rustin, a biopic about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The Netflix film will be produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and helmed by George C. Wolfe, who directed Domingo in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

“I happened to meet them one time before when I did the movie Selma,” the actor says of the Obamas, admitting he was starstruck at the time. “I took a picture with them. I still don’t know what I looked like or said… But now, I feel like they’re my buddies. We’re tight.”