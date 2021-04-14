Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay: Bachelor Nation, Billy Eichner and More Stars Show Their Support

Colton Underwood has the support of his peers after coming out as gay.

On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, the 29-year-old former Bachelor told Robin Roberts in a pre-taped interview that he is gay, adding that it's something he "came to terms" with earlier this year, despite knowing he "was different" since age six and figuring out his sexuality as a freshman in high school.

Underwood first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and was later named the Bachelor himself.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Following Underwood's emotional interview, the executive producers of The Bachelor released a statement in support of the former franchise lead.

"We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self," read the statement, which was obtained by multiple outlets. "As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way."

JUST IN: Executive Producers of ⁦@BachelorABC⁩ franchise released a statement of support to Colton - #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/IPBdCTYAld — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) April 14, 2021

GLAAD also supported Underwood, noting in a statement that "every LGBTQ person’s journey to discovering and accepting their authentic self is different."

"Colton Underwood’s decision to share his truth with the public reminds us that there is no set timeline for coming out," the statement read. "Given the large and loyal fandom who know Colton from The Bachelor, his coming out and discussion of his faith will hopefully open eyes to the millions of out and proud LGBTQ people who are also people of faith."

Chris Harrison, who hosted Underwood's season of The Bachelor, expressed his support on Instagram.

"Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood," he wrote alongside a pic with Underwood. "Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend."

Underwood commented on Harrison's post, writing, "Love and appreciate you man. Means a lot."

Likewise, Bachelor Nation alums took to social media to show their support for Underwood.

Onyeka Ehie, who was a contestant on Underwood's season, tweeted, "Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you."

"Just a reminder that homophobic comments will not be accepted or tolerated today or any day," she added in a second tweet. "You’ve been warned."

Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you ❤️ — Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) April 14, 2021

Another contestant from Underwood's season, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, wrote on Twitter that she's "so proud" of him.

Demi Burnett, a contestant on Underwood's season who later came out as a "queer queen," wrote, "Welcome to the community brother."

Welcome to the community brother 🌈✨ — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) April 14, 2021

Outside of Bachelor Nation, other celebrities have been expressing their support. Andy Cohen tweeted, "You’re free now, @colton. A toaster is on its way. Great interview @RobinRoberts"

Billy Eichner also weighed in, sharing a clip from when he appeared on Underwood's season of The Bachelor. In the clip, Eichner told Underwood, "I'm gay. I know that's a shock, Colton. And that, I think, you should look into. Maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know!"

At the time, Underwood responded with a laugh.

"Congrats @coltonunderwood!" Eichner captioned the clip. "If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever and I love it!"

Underwood responded to Eichner's post, writing, "Love you. Love this (now) and I love being gay."

"I'm happy for you," Eichner replied. "See you at the club, Colton!"

"Sending @colton love, light, support and deep respect," Meghan McCain wrote. "It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey."

Sending @colton love, light, support and deep respect. It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey. ♥️ 🌈 🙏🏻 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 14, 2021

"All the best to you @colton," Loni Love posted on Twitter. "Life gets better standing in your truth!!!"

All the best to you @colton .. life gets better standing in your truth!!! https://t.co/taLAiQVKMN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 14, 2021

Dan Levy praised Underwood for coming out, writing that it can be "a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely."

"So happy for @colton Underwood," he added. "His courage will undoubtably [sic] save lives today."

“Coming out” can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtably save lives today. ♥️ https://t.co/gAaYldPD9a — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 14, 2021

During his interview with Roberts, Underwood admitted that he's had "suicidal thoughts" in the past, but is now happy to be standing in his truth.

"I'm emotional in such a good, happy, positive way," he said. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life and that means the world to me."

He also confessed to having mixed feelings about his time with the Bachelor franchise.

"I do think I could have handled it better. I just wish I wouldn't have dragged people into my own mess of figuring out who I was," he said of the women competing for his heart. "I genuinely mean that. But I also at the same time, I can sit here and say, 'I'm sorry' to all those women. I can also sit here and say, 'Thank you,' because without them and without The Bachelor franchise, I don't know that this would have ever came out."

Underwood's season of The Bachelor did not end in an engagement, though he did leave the show in a relationship with Cassie Randolph. The pair dated for a year and a half before calling it quits last May.