Comic-Con at Home: All the Must-See Movie and TV Panels on This Year's Virtual Schedule

After originally hanging up the cape on this year's San Diego Comic-Con, organizers decided to instead go virtual with Comic-Con@Home, an online convention running July 22 - 26 that anybody with a WiFi connection can partake in from the comfort of their own homes. (And, better still, for free!)

This year's schedule -- featuring more than 350 panels -- isn't skimping on the stars, either: Keanu Reeves, Amy Poehler, The Walking Dead cast and Lord and Miller are only some of the famous faces who will be Zooming into their respective panels, to stream via Comic-Con's website and YouTube channel.

Which means no badges, no waiting in lines, no epic quest to secure a seat in Hall H. Just you, your sofa and the below list of must-see movie and TV panels. All indicated times are in PT.

This article will be updated as the full schedule is revealed.

Wednesday

--

Thursday

1:00 p.m.: Marvel's 616

Marvel's 616 explores how Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the "world outside your window." Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

Friday

5:00 p.m.: Archer

Who says staying home is boring? Archer, FXX's award-winning animated comedy, returns for its 11th season later this year and follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. But first, join the voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis for a lively discussion and the reveal of not-to-be-missed details about the new season!

Saturday

12:00 p.m.: Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Join the creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+'s upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

1:00 p.m. The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic, following seven of the military's best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock and James Lafferty, showrunner and executive producer Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

5:00 p.m.: What We Do in the Shadows

A documentary-style look into the lives of four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join us in raising a glass of regular human alcohol beer to the sharp-toothed cast -- Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén -- and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

Sunday

--

Time TBA

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

American Dad!

Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite American Dad! characters? Now is your chance, join show supervising director Brent Woods as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger. Grab a sketchbook and pens and learn to draw everyone’s favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series' 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, who star as the titular time traveling duo, will appear alongside castmates Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson for a panel moderated by Kevin Smith.

Bless the Harts

Join the Harts, in quarantine of course, for a Paint & Sip! Watch Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two on FOX this Fall and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show's favorite drink -- boxed wine!

Bob's Burgers

Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman will look back on the 2005 DC adaptation and share behind-the-scenes stories from the set.

Crossing Swords

Hulu's animated series follows Patrick, a good-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. War, murder, full-frontal nudity -- who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Directors on Directing

Featuring Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub.

The Dragon Prince

Netflix's fantasy series will host a Q&A with creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, as well as voice cast Jack Desena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Erik Todd Dellums, Jason Simpson, Jesse Inocalla, and Racquel Belmonte.

Duncanville

Join executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season, returning next spring on FOX.

Family Guy

Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow as they celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, they'll take a look back at some of their favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in the 19th season premiering this fall on Fox!

Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series' upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

Helstrom

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu's upcoming Marvel Television series follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon) and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity -- each with their own attitude and skills.

Hoops

The star-studded voice cast of Hoops, a new adult animated series for Netflix launching this summer, gather for an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation about coming together to make this show that follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A.

LGBTQ Representation on TV

Featuring Jamie Chung (Once Upon A Time), Jamie Clayton (Roswell: New Mexico), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), J. August Richards (Council of Dads, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Harry Shum, Jr. (Shadowhunters) and Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star), moderated by TV Guide's Jim Halterman.

Next

Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto, John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation about the new Fox series and how A.I. and technology infiltrates all of our lives, moderated by Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman.

NOS4A2

NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on June 21. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Clark Collis, the panel will feature showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

The Simpsons

They'll never stop The Simpsons...from appearing at Comic-Con, this time on Zoom! Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith and find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to season 32!

Solar Opposites

Your favorite Shlorpians are getting together for Comic-Con at Home! Join Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things Solar Opposites, including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!

Stumptown

Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season's finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming second season.

TV Guide's Fan Favorites

Featuring Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Richard Harmon (The 100), Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows),and Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will make its 11th Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, "A Certain Doom," which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con debut as the third series in the wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the series' panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

Wynonna Earp

The panel is expected to include special appearances by Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga.