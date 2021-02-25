'Coming 2 America': How to Watch on Amazon Prime, Release Date and More

Coming 2 America is coming to Amazon Prime very soon! The aptly titled sequel to Eddie Murphy's beloved 1988 comedy with Arsenio Hall, Coming to America, will arrive on the streaming service on Friday, March 5.

Arriving more than 30 years after its predecessor, Coming 2 America reunites Murphy and Hall, as well as original stars James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Paul Bates and John Amos. Murphy's 19-year-old daughter, Bella Murphy, joins the cast as well this time around.

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch Coming 2 America.

When does Coming 2 America premiere? Friday, March 5, 2021.

Murphy talked with ET recently about letting his daughter start acting professionally for the film.

"I told her that she couldn't work until she was 18, but she started acting lessons, she was doing an acting school and stuff for maybe two years before that," the actor and proud dad recalled. "The role was her age, it was somebody her age, so I was like, 'Mmkay, this is your age, you can go up for this.' So she auditioned for it and got the part."

"I was very nervous," his daughter, Bella, admitted. "You know, I didn't want people to, you know, think that I was just doing this because I can or you know, I didn't want people to watch it and be like, 'Oh, that's his daughter because she can't keep up with everyone,' you know?"

Watch the video below for more about what Murphy had to say about Coming 2 America.