Competitive Breakdancing Will Be a Sport at 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympics are getting at least one new sport in 2024. The list of sports included for the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to be announced on Monday, and according to BBC Sport it will include breaking. Breaking is a competitive form of break dancing and those involved in the sport have been vocal about wanting it included in the Games.

British breakdancer Karam Singh explained to BBC what this means for the sport.

"It's going to be great for breaking as it gives us more recognition as a sport," Singh said. "And for the Olympics, it will attract young people who may not follow some of the traditional sports."

The Olympic committee previously dubbed breaking a provisional sport after a unanimous vote.

The USA Breaking Committee explained to CBS Sports in March that if they are approved to be included in the Olympics, they would be fully prepared. That preparation has involved creating a rulebook, a uniform way of scoring and making sure all athletes are brought through the system as any Olympic athlete would be.

It is likely that the Olympics will create their own scoring system for breaking, but USA Breaking has stressed that they would like to be included in that process in hopes to keep the integrity of the sport.

Antonio Castillo, chairman of the USA Breaking Committee, told CBS Sports that breaking already "has everything an Olympic sport needs."

According to BBC, the IOC has said they will prioritize events that appeal to younger viewers. Breaking can be seen as one of those events.