Conor McGregor Arrested in Dublin, Ireland for Alleged Road Traffic Violations

Conor McGregor was arrested in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday for alleged dangerous driving and traffic violations.

Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the 33-year-old UFC star, told ET in a statement on Wednesday, "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations."

Kessler added that McGregor "passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

According to the Irish Independent, who was the first to report the arrest, McGregor was driving his Bentley Continental GT, valued at approximately $185,000, when detained by Gardai, which are the national police service of Ireland. The outlet reported that McGregor's vehicle was also seized during the arrest.

While the Gardai, by law, do not release the names of those arrested, a spokesperson for the police told the Irish Independent that officers had "arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening."

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged," the police spokesperson added. "He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

The UFC fighter was previously arrested in Miami, Florida in March 2019, on one charge of strong-arm robbery and one charge of criminal mischief resulting in more than $1,000 damage. The charges were later dropped.

In August 2019, McGregor was arrested for assault in Dublin for punching a man at The Marble Arch Pub. He pleaded guilty the following November and was fined €1,000.