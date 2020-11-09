'Console Wars': Nintendo and Sega's '90s Feud Plays Out in New Documentary -- See the Trailer! (Exclusive)

Nintendo has been a major player in the video game industry ever since the company gained international recognition with the release of the original NES in 1985. But in the decade that followed, a challenger emerged.

Console Wars, a new CBS All Access documentary produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris -- author of the book of the same name -- details the rivalry and fierce business competition that developed between Nintendo and Sega, when the latter company found popularity with its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in the early '90s.

"It became a kind of Spy vs. Spy," Sega of America's Ellen Beth van Buskirk says in the trailer of the developmental competition between the two companies, while other Sega and Nintendo figures recall confrontations between the two factions that included "yelling and screaming at various events" and even the sabotage of a Sonic balloon display.

Check out ET's exclusive look at the trailer below:

Executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the doc is CBS All Access' first original film. Set to debut at the since-canceled South by Southwest Film Festival, Console Wars will now launch exclusively on the streaming platform.

Console Wars is available on CBS All Access starting on Sept. 23.