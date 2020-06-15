Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Throwback Video of Daughter Coco Ice Skating for Her 16th Birthday

Courteney Cox is remembering the good times in honor of daughter Coco Arquette's milestone birthday. The 56-year-old Friends star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a precious throwback video of a young Coco showing off her moves at the ice skating rink.

"Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️ (2nd attempt...last version was blocked)," Cox captioned the video.

In the clip, a goofy Coco spins around in a hot pink skating outfit, busting some disco moves, before telling her mom, "Later, ice skater."

It's unclear whether the "blocked" version of the clip that Cox references was blocked by Instagram or by Coco herself.

Back in a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox opened up about sharing videos of her daughter singing on social media.

"She gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for posts and she's not wrong," Cox joked at the time. "She really does have a beautiful voice."

Coco got lots of birthday love from her mom's famous friends in the comments section. Cox's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow wrote, "Happy birthday Coco!"

Jennifer Garner wrote, "Unbelievable," and Reese Witherspoon added, "Look at those moves !! Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_."

Cougar Town co-star Busy Philipps wrote, "Omggg. This is the Coco I remember. Happy sweet 16th! I can't believe it!"