Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects on Death of Infant Son and Welcoming Newborn Daughter: 'We Don't Understand Why'

Cristiano Ronaldo is opening up about the death of his infant son. In April, the soccer player and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez shared that their son died -- following his birth.

"Probably the worst moment that I passed through my life, since my father died," the 37-year-old athlete said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "When you have a kid you expect that everything will be normal. And then you have that problem it’s hard."

He added, "Georgina, we had quite difficult moments because we don’t understand why this happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, was very, very difficult to understand what’s going on in that period of our life."

Ronaldo said that while he was dealing with the loss of his baby boy, he was still competing in competitive soccer matches. The work did not stop during "the most difficult moment I had in my life."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s baby boy’s twin sister, Bella Esmerelda, survived. The soccer star shared how he and his partner processed grieving their son and feeling joy for their daughter at the same time.

"I try to explain sometimes to my family and even my close friends, I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment, I never felt, it’s hard to explain," he said. "You don’t know if you cry or you don’t know if you smile, because it’s something you don’t know how to react, you don’t know what to do, to be honest."

Ronaldo also shares 5-year-old Alana with Rodriguez. In addition, the soccer star is the father of 5-year-old twins, Mateo and Eva -- whom he welcomed via surrogate, and 12-year-old Cristiano Jr.

During the interview, Ronaldo also shared how he and Georgina shared the news of their son’s death with their children. Ronaldo shared that he had a conversation with his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and they cried together but it was a challenge explaining their son's death to the young kids.

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say ‘where's the other baby, where's the other baby?'" he said. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby?'" After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.'"

He continued, "The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Ángel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

Ronaldo confirmed that he has his son’s ashes that he keeps next to his father's in his home in a chapel.

“It’s something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw into the ocean, into the sea,” he said. “I talk with them every time and that they are on my side. They help me to be a better man, to be a better person to be a better father. And that’s something that I’m really, really proud of the message that they send me, especially my son.”