DaBaby Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Anti-LGBTQ Remarks at Rolling Loud Fest After Backlash

DaBaby is addressing his controversial remarks. The artist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his "apologies," after massive backlash over anti-LGBTQ remarks he made at the Rolling Loud festival over the weekend.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody," DaBaby tweeted. "So my apologies 🙏🏾"

The rapper added, "But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business."

The comments come after DaBaby sparked outrage at the hip-hop music festival in Miami, when he told fans in the audience at his performance to raise their cellphone lights in the air "if you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks," and, "Fellas, if you didn't suck a n**** d**k in the parking lot."

On Monday, DaBaby attempted to clarify his remarks -- instead of apologizing -- when he posted a video in which he said he wasn't insulting any of his gay fans, as he believes they don't have HIV/AIDs, stating they aren't "nasty gay n****s" or "junkies," according to TMZ. The video has since been deleted.

These remarks sparked a second wave of outrage and backlash, from fans and some of DaBaby's fellow artists -- including Dua Lipa, who featured DaBaby on the 2020 remix of her single "Levitating."

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments," Lipa wrote in a post she shared to her Instagram story. "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with."

"I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community," she added. "We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

The anti-LGBTQ comments made at the Rolling Loud fest came after DaBaby stirred controversy earlier in the night after bringing out Tory Lanez onto stage, shortly after Megan Thee Stallion's performance at the festival.

The "Savage" artist was granted a temporary protective order against Lanez after she accused him of allegedly shooting her in the foot during an argument last July. Lanez was subsequently arrested in October and was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. He plead not guilty in November. The case is ongoing.