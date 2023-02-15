'Daisy Jones & The Six' Trailer: Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Are Ready to Make Beautiful Music

Daisy Jones & The Six are ready to make some beautiful music!

Amazon released the new trailer for the highly-anticipated Prime Video series on Wednesday, giving eager fans a new look at the adaptation of the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid -- as well as a first listen to one of the new original songs from the series, "Look At Me Now."

The series stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, the talented, charismatic, and volatile lead singers of a rock back in 1970s California who rocket to fame and then suddenly, and inexplicably, call it quits.

While things get off to a rocky start -- "What do I think the song I wrote is about?" Billy replies incredulously when Daisy poses the question -- it's not long before the pair are making beautiful music together.

"When you're making an album, it's an intimate thing," Billy explains. "It has to be."

Of course, matters are complicated by the presence of Billy's longtime partner, wife Camila (Camila Morrone). "I've never seen him smile this much in his life," she muses in the trailer.

Watch the full trailer below:

The series also stars Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant.

ET spoke with Claflin about Daisy Jones back in 2020, after production had been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actor shared how excited he was for the project.

"The story itself is so rich," he shared. "To me, it feels like a world that I belong in in a weird way. I grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, and I know that was loosely the inspiration for this story, amongst many other things that I grew up with through my parents. Having the opportunity to delve deeper into that world -- 1970s L.A. -- and the music scene at that time, it's just so rich. It's got everything a good TV drama requires, really."

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24, on Prime Video.