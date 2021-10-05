Dale Moss Says Clare Crawley Blocked His Number Amid Split

Dale Moss is speaking out following his split from Clare Crawley. In a statement to ET, Moss' rep speaks to when the split took place, and what has happened in the weeks since.

"Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him," the statement begins. "Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things."

Amid the split, Crawley's mom, Lilia, who has Alzheimer's disease, was put in hospice care. Moss' rep says that, at that point, the Bachelorette alum headed to California to spend time with his on-again, off-again partner.

"A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her," the statement reads. "Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family."

"On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation," the statement continues, "and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her, but his number was blocked which made it impossible to communicate with Clare."

"It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare, it was on social media," the statement reads, seemingly referencing Crawley's Sept. 30 Instagram post that alluded to her and Moss' split.

"Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time," the statement reads. "Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother’s health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is."

"He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time," the statement continues. "He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."

ET has reached out to Crawley for comment.

Multiple outlets reported Crawley and Moss' split last month. The pair met during Crawley's season of The Bachelorette in 2020. Five months after getting engaged the first time, Moss announced his split from Crawley on Instagram. They reunited shortly thereafter, and made things Instagram official for the second time in May 2021.

The former couple last appeared on each other's Instagram accounts on Sept. 10, when they attend the US Open with former Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her fiancé, Blake Moynes.

Crawley has yet to speak specifically to the split, a decision she explained on Instagram, alongside a photo of her holding her mom's hand.

"I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," Crawley wrote. "What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now."

"So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today," she continued. "I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves."

Shortly thereafter, Crawley shared an emotional update on how she's handling the breakup and her mother's declining health.

"It takes a lot to bring me to my knees, but damn this week has pushed me to that point," she wrote alongside a video of her walking her dog. "One thing I refuse to do though is stay down."

"I’ll be damned if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I’m taking steps even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how," Crawley added. "I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven’t gone unnoticed."