Dan Abrams Joins NewsNation With New Series 'Dan Abrams Live'

Dan Abrams is returning to TV! The veteran journalist, host and media personality is joining the NewsNation network with a new series, Dan Abrams Live.

NewsNation announced the show on Monday. The series will mark Abrams return to television for the first time since the unexpected cancellation of his hit A&E program Live P.D. in June 2020.

Dan Abrams Live will air weeknights starting in September, and is part of the network's planned expansion efforts to increase its programming and available content.

"Joining NewsNation is a welcome, natural fit for me," Abrams said in a statement released by the network Monday morning. "Too much of cable news is polluted by partisanship with shows focused on indoctrinating viewers, unabashedly cheering for one side or another."

According to Abrams, his program will be "committed to presenting independent-minded analysis and opinion on politics, media, and the most important stories of the day, exposing hypocrisy on all sides so viewers can make up their own minds."

"Always fact based, sometimes surprising, but never agenda driven," Abrams said of his new show's centrist ideals. "You might call it a cable news show for the rest of us."

September will also see the launch of NewsNation's new three-hour daytime talk show series, Morning In America, hosted by Adrienne Bankert. The acclaimed journalist and former ABC News correspondent will anchor the live weekday broadcast, which will feature news stories, interviews and real-time interaction with audiences and local newsrooms.

"I’m excited to bring a relatability to morning news that connects with the audience like never before," Bankert shared in statement. "This show will be a conversation, putting stories in context and getting behind the headlines. And we are going to have fun. Even if people wake up on the so-called ‘wrong side of the bed,’ I want them to turn on the TV and be not only more informed, but feel better, even happier watching us."

Dan Abrams Live premieres Sept. 27, and is set to air nightly, Monday through Friday, at 8 p.m. ET. Morning In America premieres Sept. 27, and airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.

See here for more information on how to watch of stream NewsNation's original programming.