Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon Separating After Nearly 40 Years of Marriage

Dan Aykroyd and his wife Dona Dixon are separating after nearly 40 years of marriage, ET can confirm.

In a joint statement to ET, the Ghostbusters star and Dixon said that "after 39 years as a couple we are now on separate lifepaths." They added, "We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship."

Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd at the The Dennis Basso Fur Store 2003 opening in New York City. Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

The 69-year-old actor and 64-year-old actress share three children -- Danielle, 32, Belle, 28, and Stella, 24. People was first to report the news.

Aykroyd and Dixon got married in 1983 after having met on the set of Doctor Detroit. They'd go on to work together in Twilight Zone: The Movie, Spies Like Us, The Couch Trip and Exit to Eden.

In a 2014 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, the Blues Brothers star once referred to Dixon as the "White Goddess" and himself as the "Green Demon" while explaining their deep chemistry.

"You gotta find the right person -- look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul," he said at the time. "She's a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn't mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I'm the Green Demon."