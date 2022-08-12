Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 3

Shay Mooney is about to be a dad of three! On Friday, the 30-year-old Dan + Shay singer and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, took to Instagram with a joint post to announce that they're expecting their third son. The couple already shares Ames, 2, and Asher, 5.

The pair announced the news with a video, in which Hannah tells her sons that they have another boy on the way. First up was Asher, who tells his mom, "I wanted a baby sister, so it's a baby sister."

When Hannah asks if Asher will be sad if it's a boy, the tot replies, "Yes, because I want a sister."

"Well, baby," Hannah says, "it's gonna be another baby brother."

"I wanted a sister," Asher states.

"I know, baby. It's OK. God knows what we need, and God decided that you needed another baby brother, because you're such a good big brother to Ames," Hannah tells him.

Asher has one question for his mom, though: "Does He know that I wanted a girl, so is He going to give me a girl?"

Ames is up next, and the toddler quickly reveals that, like his older brother, he was hoping for a "baby sister" this time around. Ames is quick to shrug off the news that it'll be a boy instead, even sweetly talking to his baby brother on the way in Hannah's growing belly.

"Mooney Baby #3!" the couple captioned the post. "Thankful. Excited. Tired."

Shay proposed to Hannah, a former Miss Arkansas, in August 2016. The couple welcomed Asher James first in January 2017. They tied the knot that same year, in a gorgeous ceremony on his parents' farm in Arkansas.

The pair announced that they were expecting another baby boy in August 2019. Ames Alexander was born in February 2020.

Ahead of the arrival of the couple's second child, Shay told ET how he was "a little more educated" than when he welcomed his first son.

"The first time was just kind of 'hold on to your seat and see what happens and learn as you go,' but this time I know what I'm doing a little bit more," he said. "I know how to change a diaper -- I'm one of the best in the world."