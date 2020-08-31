Danai Gurira Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Heroic Spirit’ and ‘Best Laugh’

Danai Gurira took to social media on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute to her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. The news was confirmed Friday.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Gurira reflected on the actor’s incredible legacy.

“How do you honor a king?” she wrote, alongside a photo of the two embracing. “Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy.”

Gurira also posted a photo of the two actors’ chairs from the set of Black Panther, one labeled T’Challa and one Okoye.

“My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy,” she wrote. “He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”

“He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen,” she continued. “He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all.”

The actress also reflected on Boseman’s “very best laugh” and said she felt for the many youth who have lost him as a role model.

“My heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him,” she wrote. “I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend. Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani.”

See more tributes to Boseman below.