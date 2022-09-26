'Dancing With the Stars' Celebrates Elvis Night With Fun Routines - See Who Wowed and Who Went Home (Recap)

Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a high-energy Elvis Night, which paid tribute to the King of Rock & Roll -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive performances.

Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli critiqued and scored the slate of celebs' exciting numbers, which were all set to Elvis classics.

For some stars -- including CODA actor Daniel Durant -- the high-energy numbers were particularly challenging, while other stars seemed to thrive with the attention-grabbing routines.

Here's a look at some of the best numbers of the night, and the celebs who are already leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy -- and scroll to the bottom to see who got eliminated at the end of week 2!



Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Another night, another incredible example of just how impressive Jordin Sparks' range of talent really is. She can sing, she can act and she's taking to dancing with impressive flair. She might not have kicked off the show, performing second, but her number is when the premise of Elvis Night really started to show its potential.

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Song: "Hound Dog"

Judges' Feedback: "You have the most amazing performance quality, you face just lights up the entire room," Derek marveled. "Overall, it was amazing."

"You have the ability of attacking like a cat and gliding like a swan," Tonioli gushed.

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Derek, Bruno): 27 (7, 6, 7, 7)



Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

After making a splash with their debut performance, Shangela and Savchenko hit the dance floor tonight looking to make small improvements in specific technical aspects while still having fun and letting Shangela's personality shine through. As could be seen by the audience's reaction, they definitely succeeded in bringing fun and skill.

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Song: "Shake, Rattle and Roll"

Judges' Feedback: "You are so sharp when you perform," Inaba praised. "Great job."

"All the energy of an Elvis concert. It was fun, entertaining and enjoyable. It held my concentration the whole way through," Goodman shared. "Well done."

Final Score: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)



Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The actor has one of the hardest DWTS journeys ahead of him, as he cannot hear the music -- which is usually a fairly important part of dancing. But Durant isn't letting anything keep him from performing impressive numbers, showcasing his charm and serving as an inspiration to everyone watching.

Style of Dance: Jive

Song: "King Creole"

Judges' Feedback: "It was incredible and its musicality was incredible," Hough said of Durant's performance."

"If I'm honest, that was one of the hardest dances to judge that I've ever seen," Inaba said, "because I was so fascinated by what you were doing and in awe of you."

Final Score: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Val and Gabby danced to I can't help falling in love <3 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/EK0DU9pAwb — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) September 27, 2022

Elegance and grace are two qualities that Gabby Windey seems to effortlessly exude this season, and teaming her with the endlessly talented Val Chmerkovskiy is a recipe for success! And there's no denying that her new fiance, Erich Schwer, made hearts flutter with the utter love in his eyes as he looked on while his ladylove owned the dance floor.

Style of Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: "Can't Help Falling in Love"

Judges' Feedback: "It had lovely rotation, elegance, it was soft like a whisper," Goodman shared.

"It was stunning, effortless, and so gorgeous," Hough added, while Tonioli said they dance like "two instruments in perfect harmony."

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)



Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

It’s #elvisweek on @officialdwts ! Please vote for VINNY at 21523 and online at https://t.co/CAw5XfBilT during streaming ! Thank ya very much #vinnyandko pic.twitter.com/arBPEBF92X — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 26, 2022

This is one of the greatest one-week comebacks ever. Last week, Vinny Guadagnino wound up at the very bottom of the leaderboard. So, to come back with such a fun, commanding performance this time around showed how much potential he really has.

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Song: "Viva Las Vegas"

Judges' Feedback: "Redemption!" Hough declared excitedly. "No, seriously, I feel like last week you took a back seat in the routine. This week, you were in total control, you owned that performance, that was so fun."

Final Score: 27 (7, 6, 7, 7)



Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Like last week, the TikTok icon looked like a total pro on the floor, giving Mark Ballas a run for his money with a lot of fun faces, drama, poses, chemistry and charisma. There's no denying that, if she can get her millions of followers to vote for her, she won't make it far this season.

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Song: "Bossa Nova Baby"

Judges' Feedback: "Like Elvis, the hits keep coming!" Bruno praised. "It was like watching a hummingbird: smooth, fast, slow, moving again, all without effort."

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)





Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Donning black and white jailhouse ensembles, the actress was in total control as she and Sasha Farber breathed new life into an iconic Elvis tune. Blair showed real range this week, going from an emotional, ethereal number last week to this fun, rocking' routine. She's definitely got the moves.

Style of Dance: Jive

Song: "Jailhouse Rock"

Judges' Feedback: "There's no other way of saying it, but you make it look so much easier than it must be for you," Inaba said. "It was filled with sass and you had tricks up your sleeve."

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)



Heidi D'Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev

A very Suspicious Minds with Heidi and Artem's Foxtrot#DWTS | #DancingWiththeStars | #ElvisNight pic.twitter.com/ubt8KqXigF — ᅠ ˏ ᅠ 𝐿𝑎 𝐾𝑎𝑟𝑎 .ᐟ ᅠ ´ (@OfHeroine) September 27, 2022

Nipping at her daughter's heels when it comes to stellar performances and scores, Heidi D'Amelio wowed with a fun routine that showed off her moves and impressed the judges with its style and class.

Style of Dance: Foxtrot

Song: "Suspicious Minds"

Final Score: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)



Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater

We sure this "fear of dance" isn't an act for Trevor? Maybe these great performances are him taking on a character who doesn't have that fear. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/eoDTxCt01X — Carl Dungca (@VZnet) September 27, 2022

For someone who claims to never have liked dance, Trevor Donovan sure knows how to move! This chest-baring rumba amped up the heat, and the chemistry between the actor and his pro partner is electric. Add a 9-point improvement in their score from last week, and Donovan is now a real contender in this competition.

Style of Dance: Rumba

Song: "Always On My Mind"

Final Score: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Once again, Wayne Brady took on the challenge of DWTS and made it look easy. He brought some literal fire to the stage with pyrotechnics but barely needed them as he and his pro partner burned up the floor with their moves alone.

Style of Dance: Jive

Song: "Burning Love"

Judges' Feedback: "The king of rock and roll is on fire!" Tonioli exclaimed. "What a performer!"

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)



The Elimination

After all the Elvis tribute dances were done, and the votes were cast, it came time to find out which couple would be getting the axe.

The two couples in the bottom were among the lowest scoring of the night: Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov -- who were in the bottom two last week as well -- and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, who were at the very bottom of the leader board.

While the judges seemed split on who to stay, the deciding vote came down to Goodman, who agonized over the decision but ultimately chose to spare Ladd, sending Giudice packing.

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.