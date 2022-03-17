'Dancing With the Stars' Winning Pro Daniella Karagach Injured on Tour

Daniella Karagach suffered an injury during the Dancing With the Stars tour. A rep for the ABC series tells ET that the mirrorball-winning pro dancer sustained an injury during Wednesday night's show in Riverside, California.

"She was tended to by our on-tour physio and then treated at a local hospital," the rep says. "She is resting now and receiving excellent care. The entire cast and crew is wishing her a speedy recovery."

On her Instagram Story, Karagach went into more detail about how her injury occurred, revealing she did a scissor kick and landed on her ankle. She was in great pain and her partner, Alan Bersten, carried her off of the stage.

Karagach, in "unbearable" pain, was placed in a wheelchair and quickly wheeled to a car, while still in her full costume and glam. After an X-ray, Karagach learned that she'd broken her ankle. Karagach is hopeful that she won't need surgery, but won't know for sure until she gets an MRI. In the meantime, she's on crutches and in a boot.

Following her injury, Karagach, who won the show's most recent season with former NBA player Iman Shumpert, took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sitting in a wheelchair with a cast on her leg.

"Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had," she wrote. "This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast. I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking a**!!"

"To the fans and friends, I love you. Thank you for your love, kindness and always showing 100% of your support for us. This @dwtstourofficial would be nothing without you all," Karagach added. "The moments I had on that stage was something I’ll never be able to express. Dancing for you guys was exhilarating. I'm so grateful."

The DWTS tour will continue with a performance in Costa Mesa, California, on Thursday. The tour will wrap March 27 in Modesto, California.