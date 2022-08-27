Danny DeVito Says He's the 'Better' Penguin But Still Loves Colin Farrell

Danny DeVito has anointed himself as the "better" Penguin character. Sorry, Colin Farrell!

The 77-year-old actor made the revelation while in the middle of a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, which tasked the legendary actor's daughter, Lucy, to fire away with a ton of questions. She starts with a couple of softballs, just to calibrate the lie detector machine, and then the fun begins.

After he's asked about the best actor ever to portray Batman (more on that later), DeVito's asked "What about this Penguin," as Lucy slides a photo of Farrell's headshot.

"Oh, Colin? I love Colin," DeVito says. "He's a terrific guy. My Penguin was better."

DeVito's answer drew a hysterical laugh from Lucy. But DeVito, since this was a lie detector test and all, he had to know: "Was that the truth?" Then, the woman conducting the lie detector test can be heard saying, "You are telling the truth," which drew even more laughs!

"It certainly was," DeVito added. "In my opinion. It's my opinion. Good man, though. Colin's a good guy."

As Batman fans know, DeVito played the iconic Penguin character in the 1992 thriller Batman Returns. Michael Keaton reprised his role as Batman in that film, so, it's easy to see why, when it comes to the question of who the best Batman was, DeVito says hands down the title belongs to Keaton. Sorry, Robert Pattinson!

"This is the Batman for me, yeah, Michael," said DeVito while pointing to Keaton's headshot.

Farrell stole the spotlight in Matt Reeves' The Batman with his jaw-dropping transformation as the mid-level mobster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin. Ahead of The Batman's release earlier this year, Farrell showered makeup artist and prosthetics designer Michael Marino with high praise for bringing "Oz" to life in a process that required hours of work and patience. And, just last month, Farrell, again, couldn't help but give Marino another devotional bath.

"I was hidden beneath Mike Marino's work," Farrell said. "Mike Marino's such a genius -- what he did, what he created. I've never had less ownership about a part I played than I have over ["Oz"]. I really can't. It's 50-50, maybe 49-51 in his favor."

He also added that, even though the first time to get into full makeup took nearly four hours, “it was one of the most fun gigs I’ve had."