'Darcey & Stacey': Stacey Shades Darcey for Quarantining With New Boyfriend Georgi (Exclusive)

Stacey has no problem questioning Darcey's choices when it comes to her new boyfriend, Georgi, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey.

In the episode, the twin sisters are dealing with the current coronavirus pandemic, and decide to get apartments in the same building. While Stacey will be staying with her fiancé, Florian, Darcey decides to have her new Bulgarian beau move in with her, despite the two only having gone on a couple of dates.

"I'm just not, you know, about wasting time in another relationship, I want to see where this goes," Darcey explains. "And if this is the right one, then I'll know."

However, Stacey criticizes Darcey's decision to cameras.

"Honestly, I would never lock myself in an apartment during quarantine with a guy I've only gone on a couple of dates with," she says. "To me, it's just too much of a risk. I don't know Georgi, he seems like a nice guy, but I don't know what his intentions are."

Stacey also tells Darcey to her face, "You guys are, like, basically moving in with each other and you guys just met, pretty much."

Darcey shoots back, "Stacey, we didn't just meet. We've already connected. I just want him to be closer by so we can work on our relationship at the same time."

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

