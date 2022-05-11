Darren Criss and Julianne Hough to Host 'Tony Awards: Act One' on Paramount Plus

Emmy winners and current Broadway stars Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are set to host The Tony Awards: Act One, a one-hour special streaming live on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 12 ahead of the 75th annual Tony Awards on CBS.

The two performers will kick off a four-hour evening celebrating the best of Broadway’s 2021-2022 season by handing out multiple awards and introducing several special performances on the streaming platform before Ariana DeBose takes over as host of CBS’s live broadcast of the Tony Awards.

Criss, meanwhile, is currently starring in the Tony-nominated production of American Buffalo, which is up for Best Revival of a Play. Co-star Sam Rockwell is also nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.

The David Mamet play marks his third time on the Broadway stage following roles in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. When it comes to his current turn on the Great White Way, Criss told ET, “I’m running out of ways to articulate how psyched and euphoric I am. The Scrabble board is full of excitable words.”

Hough recently made her Broadway debut in the laugh-out-loud comedic play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, which earned co-stars Julie White and Rachel Dratch Tony nominations for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play.

“This has been a dream of mine, to do Broadway and be on Broadway,” she told ET, adding that “I couldn’t imagine a better, more challenging and exciting play to be a part of.”

The 75th annual Tony Awards awards will be handed out live during a four-hour television event, first starting with The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ before continuing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.