David Dobrik Can't Vote In the Upcoming Election But Still Wants Fans to Do So (Exclusive)

David Dobrik is doing what he can to get people out the vote. The YouTube star and host of the new series Dodgeball Thunderdome, wants his fans to know that it's "so important to go voting."

For the 24-year-old entertainer, encouraging his fans and followers to be become political involved is vitally important. Dobrik -- who came to the United States from Slovakia with his parents as a small child -- is unable to vote himself, so he appreciates the significance of the act.

"I'm DACA… and I can't vote, so I would really appreciate if people would go out and vote on my behalf," Dobrik explained. "I cannot vote and there's a lot of people like me that are in this country that would love to stay in this country that have families in this country, that have their entire lives here. They wanna stay and they wanna stick around."

So his message is clear: "Go vote, on behalf of your peers and your friends that can't vote and maybe even aren't old enough to vote."

"It's a cool opportunity to vote. It's nice that we get to do it and that we don't live in a dictatorship. That would be rough." Dobrik shared. "You're helping out a lot more than you think you are and you're being a part of something a lot bigger than yourself."

"Your voice matters," he added.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

In the meantime, Dobrik is gearing up for the premiere of his new show,Dodgeball Thunderdome.

"It's like an amped-up version of regular dodgeball. You have contestants running through an obstacle course and they have to try to get to the end by getting hit by the least amount of dodgeballs and by not falling off or having a horrible time," he explained. "You fall off all the time because the entire thing is just lubed up and it's a really, really slippery obstacle course."

"Everybody always falls, whether they're big-time athletes or everyday people, there are always, always falls," Dobrik added with a laugh. "It's fun. It's fun to watch people fall."

Dodgeball Thunderdome premieres Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.