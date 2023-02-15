David Harbour Says He's 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Florence Pugh in 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)

David Harbour is ready to suit back up as the Red Guardian -- however long that may take -- for Marvel's new Thunderbolts team-up!

The actor spoke with ET's Ash Crossan this week about his new Netflix family film, We Have a Ghost, and also opened up about reprising his Black Widow role as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian aka Russia's answer to Captain America -- if you add 20 years and a few pounds.

While we know from co-star Sebastian Stan that the project is still in the early stages, the Thunderbolts team-up will bring together a cast of misfits from across the MCU -- including Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster.

"I really like what they've pitched me so far, even though I haven't seen the full script," Harbour shared. "I really love the relationship that I have with Florence's character, and I really like the idea that [Alexei is] going to be with the anti-Captain America in Wyatt Russell."

Pugh played the younger sister in Black Widow's makeshift family of four Russian assassins -- which also included Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff -- and made her post-snap return to the Marvel world in the 2021 Hawkeye series.

"I feel like there's a lot of fun to be had," Harbour added of the impending team-up. "I'm really excited about it. I was wondering if I would be brought back, or how I would be brought back. And this really is beyond my expectations of cool."

"Thunderbolts is a group in the MCU that I've always kind of liked -- and Red Guardian isn't really a part of that in the comics," he added. "But I think they're kind of these cool losers, and I really think that if you're gonna have a team of losers, you know, gotta call David Harbour and put him in there."

First though, the actor has a turn as the titular spectre in We Have a Ghost, a family-friendly horror-comedy from writer-director Christopher Landon, based on the 2017 short story "Ernest." The movie centers on a family that goes viral online after recording footage of Ernest, the mute but mostly affable ghost living in their attic.

So, if he were a ghost for a day, what would Harbour do?

"I've always wanted to rob a bank," he joked. "I would probably want to haunt some kind of bank manager, rob some bank, do something that the invisibility ghost world would allow me to do like that. I've always had a romantic notion of robbing a bank one day."

As for filming in New Orleans with Big Easy native and fellow MCU star Anthony Mackie, Harbour said he had a blast, laughing that his co-star "really is the mayor."

"We went out a couple of nights," he shared. "I don't drink -- I haven't drank for like 20 billion years or something. But I do like to smoke a cigar every now and again. So he took me to a great, really trashy dive cigar bar, downtown... He really does know everybody in the town, so it was pretty fun to hang out with the mayor."

We Have a Ghost premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.