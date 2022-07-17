David Henrie, 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star, Welcomes Third Child With Maria Cahill Henrie

Former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie has had a magical weekend! The actor took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Maria Cahill Henrie, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Sharing that their new addition is named Gemma Clare Henrie, the Disney Channel alum wrote, "IT’S A GIRL!!!! Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am. Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha."

Henrie then detailed how Maria delivered their third child without pain medication. He wrote, "She stuck to her plan l and had a drug free birth and I couldn’t be more in awe of her!"

Leaning on his faith, the actor continued, "Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it."

The Wizards of Waverly Place star then took a moment to shout out the hospital staff who tended to Maria, writing, "a huge shout out to our nurses Morgan and Sofia and our midwife Katy! Y’all are spectacular and thank you to all the nurses out there we appreciate you."

David and Maria got married in 2017 and in addition to Gemma, are parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Pia Henrie, and their 19-month-old son, James Henrie.