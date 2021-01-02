Dax Shepard Explains Why He and Kristen Bell Are Candid About the Highs and Lows of Their Marriage

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are all about keeping it real. Throughout their relationship, they have been candid about their ups and downs, often speaking publicly about marriage struggles.

"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy, because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have," Shepard said of his time with Bell during an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

The A-list couple started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6. Bell recently opened up about how they returned to couple's therapy at the start of the pandemic last year.

This has, perhaps, been Shepard and Bell's most open year yet as Shepard came forward about his lapse in sobriety last fall after being 16 years sober.

"That's the only thing I said on the podcast I straight did not want to say," Shepard said of revealing that he had relapsed on his podcast, Armchair Expert.

However, the revelation has led Shepard to thrive in the months since he went public.

"I actually feel better this current four months than I had maybe the previous years," he admitted.

