Dax Shepard Reveals He Dated Ashley Olsen, Says He Was 'Thunderstruck by Her Beauty'

Dax Shepard made a surprising reveal about his dating life. During the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the actor shared that he once dated Ashley Olsen.

“I dated Ashley Olsen,” Shepard said while talking with his co-host, Monica Padman, about Padman's love for the Olsen twins' clothing line, The Row. “And she’s just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic.”

Shepard said that he loves getting updates from his co-host about Mary-Kate and Ashley's clothing line’s success because he was there in the early stages.

“When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that that in a big way,” he added. “So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her sh*t and she handled her B, and it’s very impressive.”

Shepard revealed that the two dated about “15, 16 years ago” and agreed that it seems like an odd pairing. “They’re sarcastic,” he quipped about Ashely and her sister, Mary-Kate. “I would imagine, on the surface, that’s a pretty weird pairing but she’s super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent.”

He continued, “And they are major f**king bosses.”

Shepard, who admitted to never watching Full House, shared that seeing his ex as a baby probably wouldn’t have made for a successful relationship. “I luckily never saw that show,” he said. “Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby. I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”

Another thing that drew the comedian to Ashley was her love of cars. Shepard revealed that at the time they were dating, Ashley had a Cadillac DeVille GTS, which was one of his favorite cars at the time, and said he wouldn’t mind hearing from the actress to find out if she still has the vehicle.

“I wouldn’t mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that GTS,” he said.

Since ending his relationship with Ashley, Shepard has obviously moved on. The Robot Chicken actor has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013. The two are parents to Delta, 8, and 7-year-old, Lincoln. Ashley has reportedly been in a relationship with Louis Eisner since 2017.