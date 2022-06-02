Deborah McCrary, McCrary Sisters Singer, Dead at 67

Vocalist Deborah McCrary, known as the low, deep-voiced member of The McCrary Sisters, has died at the age of 67. The group confirmed that Deborah died on Wednesday, in a statement posted to their Facebook page.

“My sister Deborah McCrary just got her wings! Gone but not forgotten! I thank God for her life she was our baby! We love you Deborah,” the post, alongside a picture of Deborah singing, read.

In another statement, obtained by People, the musical group confirmed the news. "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah,” it read.

The McCrary Sisters' label, Rounder Records, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the musician. "We are saddened by the news of Deborah McCrary's passing. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time,” the tweet read.

Erika Goldring/GETTY IMAGES

Deborah’s cause of death is currently unknown.

The McCrary Sisters were no strangers to music, as their father, Rev. Samuel “Sam” H. McCrary, was part of the gospel group, The Fairfield Four. In 2015, the McCrary Sisters and The Fairfield Four took the stage for the PBS special, Rock My Soul, in celebration of the two groups' gospel roots.

In the early stages of her musical career, Deborah performed in the BM Mass Choir and performed with Elvis Presley, Isaac Hayes and Ray Stevens. Deborah -- who worked as a nurse for part of her life -- along with her sisters, Ann, Regina and Alfreda, formed the musical quartet.

In 2010, The McCrary Sisters released their first studio album, Our Journey, followed by three more studio albums over the years. In addition, the quartet provided background vocals for Carrie Underwood's song, “Choctaw County Fair,” from her album, Storyteller, and “Let There Be Peace” from Underwood’s My Gift album.

The sisters also provided vocals for Miranda Lambert, Margo Price and Allison Russell. The group notably took the stage with Maren Morris for a performance of “My Church” at the 2016 CMT Music Awards and with Chris Stapleton during 2017's Skyville Live Presents a Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis.