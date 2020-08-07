Demi Lovato Is Rewarding Fans Who Pledge to Vote With Personal Pieces From Her Closet

Demi Lovato is encouraging her fans to step up and take action! The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with Propeller to auction off a collection of items from her closet, including pieces she's worn on tour, along with some of her personal photography and other one-of-a-kind items.

To enter, Lovatics can earn points by visiting propeller.la/demi, where they'll be asked to do things like "Pledge to Vote with Demi," "Sign a Petition to Ensure Every American Can Vote During Coronavirus Pandemic" or "Donate to the Black Lives Matter Fund."

"I'm both heartbroken and inspired by recent events in our country. I won't be silent or stand still. Join me in taking action for racial justice, COVID-19 relief and getting ready to vote. Because we need change more than ever before," Lovato said in a video posted to her Instagram.

"The only way to win is to take action," she added. "Sign petitions, donate, educate yourself, learn to educate those around you. The more actions you take, the more chances you have to win, so please start now."

New items will be added each week, but there's already plenty of amazing pieces up on the site. Our personal favorites include the purple Balenciaga boots Lovato wore in her "Sorry Not Sorry" music video (which Kylie Jenner was also a fan of!) and the glitzy Maje jacket she rocked onstage during her Neon Lights tour in 2014.

Take action and enter to win here